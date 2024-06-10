How to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 early access

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is advertising early access well ahead of time to drum up interest and get keen CoD players on board before its mammoth launch.

Early access has increased in popularity exponentially over the years, with players excited to play the games they’re most looking forward to in a flash. Combine this hunger with developers eager to capitalize on this hype with special editions offering early access and you have a recipe for success.

CoD Black Ops 6 potentially has as much buzz as any other title in 2024, so it’s only natural for Activision to offer early access. But it’s not as simple as usual.

Does Black Ops 6 have early access?

Early to the party. Image via Activision

Yes, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is promising players early access if they secure certain editions of Blops 6. Unlike in recent years, however, early access only applies to the open beta—not the campaign or anything else.

We’re not sure what’s caused the change, but as it stands, the campaign is not an early access pre-order incentive. It’s strictly the open beta being offered as a benefit of pre-ordering early.

If the Black Ops 6 open beta is something you’re interested in, though, we have all the latest details on how to take part below.

How to play Black Ops 6 early access

One of many editions. Image via Activision

To secure yourself Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 early access, you need to pre-order any digital edition or subscribe to a specific Xbox Game Pass plan outlined by Activision.

This guarantees you a place in the open beta so you can try out the new maps, guns, game modes, and the new omnidirectional movement system. If the developer does decide to make the campaign early access, or maybe one of the round-based Zombies maps an early treat, we’ll update this guide with the latest information.

So keep checking back for any early access changes ahead of Black Ops 6’s release. In the meantime, be sure to read up on the Black Ops 6 file size, as well as all of the other pre-order bonuses you can obtain.

