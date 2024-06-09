All Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Editions and what’s included in them

Treyarch returns as the lead developer of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, featuring a Gulf War-themed campaign, classic multiplayer, and the return of the round-based Zombies mode.

Will you be back in black in the fall of 2024? If you’re a CoD fan, the answer is probably a resounding yes. So the only question left is, which version of the game do you want to pre-order or wait-and-see to buy?

Here’s all the information you need about all of the different versions of Black Ops 6 and what you can get in them.

All Black Ops 6 Editions special editions and what’s in them

A quick rundown.

This year, there are only two editions of CoD (not counting the one you can play on Game Pass, which is the same as the base version), so there’s a simple choice to make based on price and what’s included.

Here’s what you get in the two different versions of BO6.

Black Ops 6 Standard or Cross-Gen Edition

He's back.

Price: $69.99

$69.99 Includes: Black Ops 6 game download (PS5 and PS4 or Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One) Woods Operator Pack (pre-order) Early access to open beta (pre-order)



Pre-ordering BO6 gives access to the Woods Operator Pack, including instant access to Woods in MW3 and Warzone, along with two alternate skins for Woods.

Black Ops 6 Vault Edition

Some sweet skins, plus a lot more.

Price: $99.99

$99.99 Includes: Black Ops 6 game download Woods Operator Pack (pre-order) Early access to open beta (pre-order) Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack “Oblivion” operator skin for Park “Umbra” operator skin for Adler “Warden of Alcatraz” operator skin for Brutus “Reborn” operator skin for Klaus BlackCell Battle Pass (Season 01) Full access to BO6 season one battle pass 1,100 CoD Points 20 battle pass tier skips Instantly unlock BlackCell-exclusive content Mastercraft Collection “Plague Doctor” blueprint for AMES 85 assault rifle “Mind’s Eye” blueprint for combat knife “Scourge” blueprint for Jackal PDW SMG “Brainstorm” blueprint for LR 7.62 sniper rifle “Unrepentant” blueprint fo Marine SP shotgun Gobblegum Pack 12 single-use GobbleGums “offering unique in-game effects” in Zombies mode



The Vault Edition comes in at a hundred bucks, but you get quite a bit of value for the extra $30 you spend compared to the base version of the game. For the extra cash, you get everything included with the base version pre-order plus four operator skins, five Mastercraft weapon blueprints, a pack of 12 GobbleGums for Zombies players, and the BlackCell version of the season one battle pass, which is $30 alone by itself.

