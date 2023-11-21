How to loot 3 safes in MW3 Zombies

The Hostile Takeover mission will require MW3 Zombies players to loot three safes as an objective. So get locked and loaded, let’s wake up, and show you how to complete this mission safe and sound.

Operation Deadbolt is split up into three main Acts. Understandably Act 1 is more of a tutorial Act, and this includes forcing the player to learn how to open safes in MWZ.

Act 1 Tier 5’s Hostile Takeover mission requires you to “Loot three Safes,” making this process mandatory if you want to complete the story. If you’re unsure of how to do this, this guide will help you to lock-pick your way to some goodies.

How to loot a safe in MW3 Zombies

Basically, you’re safeguarding a safe. Screenshot by Activision

Once you find a safe in MW3 Zombies, approach it, and press to begin the drilling process. When it’s finished, the safe will open, and give you access to the goodies inside.

Here’s a quick explainer on actually looting a safe:

Begin a game of MWZ. When it officially starts, pop open your minimap and tag the nearest “Raid Weapon Stash”. Go there, begin the contract, and go to the safe. Activate the safe, and a drilling device will now appear in the middle of the safe, along with a percentage meter. You don’t need to do anything else other than survive and keep Zombies away from the safe. Once the bar reaches 100%, the safe will open, and you will have looted a safe.

Do this another couple of times, and the game will inform you that you’ve looted three safes, and you can proceed and work toward the concluding Extraction mission, and then eventually Act 2.

Best ways to loot safes in MW3 Zombies

There are two main ways to loot a safe in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies: complete a Raid Weapon Stash contract, or penetrate a Mercenary Stronghold, enter its inner sanctum, and find the safe.

I would say it’s a fairly straightforward decision between the two—just do Raid Weapon Stashes.

Mercenary Strongholds require a special Stronghold keycard, and they are also full of AI mercenaries who can decimate your armor and health in a matter of seconds. Whereas Raid Weapon Stashes are plentiful, they’re free, and you only have to deal with Zombies.