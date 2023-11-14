How to deploy to Dr. Jansen’s Coordinates and complete the Extraction mission in MW3 Zombies

Missions in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies are played out across the usual map but, for some, you need to arrive at a specific location—one of which is the Extraction mission.

You’re tasked with deploying to Dr. Jansen’s coordinates, which may sound like something you need to do immediately in a game. But that’s not the case and you’ll have some work to do to prepare for the mission.

The Extraction mission is certainly not one you can jump into with ease, and you’ll need to improve your weapons and loadout to complete it. But with a decent squad and communication, you shouldn’t have too many problems.

How to deploy to Dr. Jansen’s coordinates in MW3 Zombies

Head to the marked location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shortly after you arrive in a game in MW3 Zombies with the Extraction mission active, a marker will appear on your map showing an Exfil location alongside a star.

To get to Dr. Jansen’s coordinates, you’ll have to Exfil from the specified location—which initiates a new game with this particular story instance and will drag your teammates in with you, even if they didn’t board the Exfil helicopter.

However, you should gear up before you Exfil to the location to give you the best chance of success. A Pack-A-Punch weapon at level one is the bare minimum but, ideally, get your weapon to level two—you’ll have plenty of time to complete Contracts and gather Essence, as there’s no time limit on the Exfil.

You should also have a three-plate armor vest or, at the least, a two-plate vest, and a bunch of Perks—with Jugger-Nog, Stamin-Up, Speed Cola, and Quick Revive being the priority. But more is better and will increase your chances.

Finally, you should also consider having an Ammo Mod on your weapons to help deal with the Zombie threats you’ll face and some Killstreaks like a Precision Airstrike, which can help mow through the hordes you’re going to face off against.

How to complete the Extraction mission in MW3 Zombies

Plenty of threats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you touchdown after loading into the Extraction mission, your first objective is to reach the marker to locate Dr. Jansen’s position. You’ll have to face both Mercenaries and Zombies to get there, the latter of which are level-two threats.

Take things slow and clear out as many threats as you can, as there is no time restriction, and then interact with the laptop. Stand your ground, fighting off any enemies that appear, before an area appears on your map marked in yellow.

You will need to locate Dr. Jansen within this area but, fortunately, she is always in the same spot. Stick to the ground floor and head down into a passageway, where Dr. Jansen can be found behind a glass window. She’ll now start to delete her files, so you’re told to defend your position.

You can, however, leave the location without any penalties, which is a wise choice given the amount of Zombies that will head your way. If you head out the back and dive into the water, the Zombies will remain on land and can be picked off—although they will throw things at you.

Once Dr. Jansen has erased the data, the door will unlock and you need to escort her to the helipad on the roof. You’ll need to stay close to her to keep her moving, though she will join you in the fight and cannot be killed, so your main focus should be staying alive.

Once you reach the helipad, wait for your exfil helicopter to arrive and jump aboard. Unlike the helicopters you’ll usually exil in, the Zombies cannot board with you, and only one person needs to successfully exfil for the mission to be marked as a success.