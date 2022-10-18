How to link your Activision ID and your Twitch account to receive MW2 Twitch drops

With Activision set to enable Twitch drops for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, many players have been wondering what they need to do to be able to receive MW2 Twitch drops and future ones as well.
Anyone can unlock the Twitch drop rewards for CoD: MW2 by simply watching their favorite streamer who has drops enabled from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6. Those who watch a stream for 15 minutes become eligible to unlock a charm and those who watch for 30 minutes become eligible to unlock a calling card and emblem. If you watch a stream for 45 minutes, you become eligible to unlock a sticker, and you can unlock a blueprint if you watch a stream for at least 60 minutes.
To become eligible to receive these Twitch drops, all you have to do is link your Activision ID and your Twitch account. Then, you should become eligible to receive Twitch drops as long as you’re watching a streamer who has drops enabled.
Here’s how you link your Activision ID and your Twitch account. All players who previously linked their Twitch account to their Activision account will have to redo the process because of Twitch’s new drop system that started in October 2022.
How to link your Activision ID and your Twitch account to receive Twitch Drops
- Create an Activision account here or simply sign in if you have one already.
- Head to Twitch and click on sign up in the top right corner if you don’t own an account already or click sign in in the top right corner if you own one.
- Be sure you’re logged in to the Activision account you want to receive Twitch drops and link that account to your Twitch one through this address.
- Watch eligible streamers to receive Twitch drops. You’ll receive a Twitch notification for each drop reward you earn. If the item doesn’t appear in-game, all you have to do is restart the title on your console or PC to unlock your reward.