How to link your Activision ID and your Twitch account to receive MW2 Twitch drops

Even those who previously linked both accounts will have to do it all over again because of Twitch's recent changes to the drop system.

With Activision set to enable Twitch drops for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, many players have been wondering what they need to do to be able to receive MW2 Twitch drops and future ones as well.

Anyone can unlock the Twitch drop rewards for CoD: MW2 by simply watching their favorite streamer who has drops enabled from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6. Those who watch a stream for 15 minutes become eligible to unlock a charm and those who watch for 30 minutes become eligible to unlock a calling card and emblem. If you watch a stream for 45 minutes, you become eligible to unlock a sticker, and you can unlock a blueprint if you watch a stream for at least 60 minutes.

#ModernWarfare2 Twitch drops – incoming! 🪂



Watch your favorite COD streamer play #MWII and unlock these rewards between Oct 28 – Nov 6 🔥 Be sure to link your Activision ID and Twitch account: https://t.co/i0BS6O0Cuw pic.twitter.com/bCLm9gpQ7Q — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 18, 2022

To become eligible to receive these Twitch drops, all you have to do is link your Activision ID and your Twitch account. Then, you should become eligible to receive Twitch drops as long as you’re watching a streamer who has drops enabled.

Here’s how you link your Activision ID and your Twitch account. All players who previously linked their Twitch account to their Activision account will have to redo the process because of Twitch’s new drop system that started in October 2022.

How to link your Activision ID and your Twitch account to receive Twitch Drops