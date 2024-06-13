How to watch Call of Duty: Next 2024 – Schedule, exact start time, countdown, and more

Are you ready for what’s next? Call of Duty: Next is almost here, so get ready to find out more about what the future has to offer.

Black Ops 6 is set to release at the end of October, but before then, there’s plenty of time for Activision, Treyarch, Raven Software, and all of the hard-working people who make the games to pull back the curtains on what the game will have to offer.

Here’s everything to know about CoD Next, including what it is, when it is, and what to expect from it.

What is Call of Duty: Next?

What’s next? Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Next is a yearly event where Activision, along with its studios that make CoD games, puts on a showcase to reveal what’s coming next in the series.

Previously, CoD Next was used to unveil modes from games like Modern Warfare 2, Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile. In 2024, CoD Next is all about Black Ops 6, but that’s not the only game that will be featured.

During CoD Next, Activision will unveil new features coming to Black Ops 6 multiplayer, the return of round-based Zombies, Warzone Mobile, CoD Mobile, and what’s next for Warzone, including a new map and Black Ops 6 integration.

Typically, Activision invites dozens of content creators, Twitch streamers, and YouTubers to CoD Next to play the new CoD games and modes to show them off to fans and viewers to generate hype for the next release in the series.

When is CoD Next?

It’s Zombies time. Image via Activision

Call of Duty Next 2024 will take place on Aug. 28 and the entire event will be livestreamed. The event is set to kick off at 11am CT and will take place over multiple hours.

Below you can see the countdown that shows how long until CoD Next begins:

How to watch CoD Next

Adler returns. Will you? Image via Treyarch

CoD Next will be livestreamed on the Call of Duty Twitch channel and YouTube channel. Afterward, a VOD of the event will be made available for people to watch and tune in for anything they missed out on.

Your favorite streamers will likely also be livestreaming their own perspectives from the event, so make sure to check out their streams on Aug. 28 on Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, and other platforms.

As always, keep it locked on Dot Esports for all of the latest CoD news and rumors. Black Ops 6 is set to be released on Oct. 25.

