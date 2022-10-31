How to inspect your weapon in Modern Warfare 2

One of the features that launched with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the ability to inspect your weapons while in a match. While this feature seems like it should be a given for a Call of Duty title, Vanguard and Modern Warfare 2019 didn’t implement it until a couple of months after launch. To see it in MW2 at launch is a great sign, but some players are confused about how to actually trigger the inspection.

Both PC and console players can inspect their weapon, but, naturally, the button press is different depending on if you are using a keyboard/mouse or a controller. We’ll show you how to inspect your weapon no matter what input device you’re using to play MW2.

Inspecting your weapon in MW2

You can see exactly what button you need to press to trigger the weapon inspection on both controller and keyboard/mouse below.

Controller: Hold left on the D-Pad

Keyboard/mouse: Hold “I”

Of course, these are the default options, so if you changed your keybinds or input device settings around, then your weapon inspect button could be different than the ones listed above.

Once you do manage to trigger a weapon inspection, your character will lift the gun into the air, allowing you to get a great view of its body/magazine and the camo that’s equipped on it. If you want to see a mastery camo, such as Gold, in a better light, inspect your weapon outside in the sunlight. But be careful of where you choose to inspect the weapon since your character will take a second or two to bring the gun back down to a firing position. During this time, an enemy could come along and shoot you before you even have a chance to fight back.