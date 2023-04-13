How to gift a battle pass in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is just one of many, many games to implement the battle pass feature. In both MW2 and Warzone 2, players are able to unlock tons of exclusive content simply by playing—or in many cases, really grinding—the game, including blueprints, alternate appearances, and a variety of other in-game content.

Various games with battle passes have allowed players to share or gift passes to friends. As well as being a great token of friendship, this gifted battle pass can help players catch up on all the current weapons, costumes, and accessories.

With Modern Warfare 2’s most recent update, season three, hitting live servers and introducing an entirely new battle pass for players to race through, many have wondered if they could gift the battle pass to their friends. If you are trying to gift a battle pass to one of your squad mates, here is what you need to know.

Can you gift a Battle Pass in MW2?

Currently, players do not have the option to gift a battle pass to a friend in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Previously Call of Duty titles, including Modern Warfare and Cold War, allowed players to share and gift the battle pass, though it seems Activision passed over this function for the immediate future in MW2.

Similarly, players are also not able to gift the Warzone 2 battle pass, leaving generous Warzone players in the same boat.

It is entirely possible Activision could add this feature back to the two games in a future update, as gifting battle passes in CoD is not without precedent. For the immediate future, players will just simply need to acquire their own battle pass.