How to get the Music Easter Egg for Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies

There are multiple easter eggs for you to uncover while playing through the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies maps, and for those who enjoy running around Terminus, there’s a hidden music track. If you uncover all the correct locations to visit, a special music track plays.

Recommended Videos

You might have already discovered the Music Easter Egg for the Liberty Falls map, and the way you unlock the one in Terminus is similar. The only difference between unlocking these music tracks is the locations. Still, you have to track down the headphones hidden throughout Terminus, interact with them all, and then the music track plays. Unfortunately for players, the music disappears after it plays, and you return to the standard playlist. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Music Easter Egg for Terminus in BO6 Zombies.

All headphone locations for Terminus Music Easter Egg in Black Ops 6

The first Headphones are on the first level of Terminus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three sets of headphones you need to track down on the Terminus map. You have to activate them all during the same run for them to count, and for the exclusive music track to begin playing for your BO6 game. Thankfully, you should be able to find them all pretty quickly, and on the same run after a few rounds.

The headphones on the first level are in the Engineering area. You need to make your way down the lowest section of Engineering. Before you unlock the location to the right, where you can find the second AMP station on the map to turn on the Pack-a-Punch, there’s a table tucked away in the corner. You can find the first pair of Headphones here. You have to interact with them to count them toward your total, even though an interactable icon does not appear when you stand next to them.

Interact with the headphones for them to count. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next two are on the lower levels. You have to unlock additional doors and gain access to the mining area, and the Bio Lab underneath the prison.

There are two headphones in the lower sections of Terminus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second pair of headphones are in the Mining Tunnels. After blasting through this area, the headphones are close to the entrance. You should find them on a table similar to the one to the right of the PHD Flopper perk vending machine. If you have trouble finding them, try turning up your volume to hear the faint music coming out from these headphones.

Listen for the music playing from the headphones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final headphones are all the way down in Bio Lab. These can tricky to track down because this can be a difficult area to reach. However, if you spend time activating all three AMP Stations, the lab should brighten up, making finding the small details in this area much easier. Similar to the second pair of headphones, these final ones are next to the Melee Macchiato vending machine. Instead of being next to it, it’s above, in the conference room on the third floor. You can find it on the right side of the room.

Look for the blue desk, and the lamp highlighting the headphones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After gathering them all, a new music track plays for everyone in your BO6 Zombies match. Unfortunately, the music goes away after it’s finished and goes back to the regularly scheduled playlist of the game. You can replay the Terminus game to activate the music again, though.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy