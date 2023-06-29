How to get the ISO Hemlock in DMZ

For many Modern Warfare 2 enthusiasts, the ISO Hemlock is one of the best weapons in the game, whether you’re diving into a climb for ranked or exploring the world in the game’s popular extraction-style game mode, DMZ.

The ISO Hemlock boasts some of the best accuracy stats in the game, and with the right attachments, you can shred your opponents whether you customize the weapon for close-quarter engagements in multiplayer or longer firefights across large spaces like Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel.

If you’ve only started to realize the Hemlock’s potential, there are only a few ways to unlock the gun, including getting 50 longshot kills with an assault rifle. Besides grinding out this quest, however, there is one more way to unlock this weapon for you to wield in your next match.

How to unlock ISO Hemlock in DMZ

Arm up with the ISO Hemlock and lock down your battlefield of choice. (Image via Activision)

There is one legitimate trick that players can do to unlock the ISO Hemlock—along with many of the other guns in the game—but it requires a friend who already has the weapon.

First, players must jump into a DMZ match with their buddy, equipping the Hemlock as their insured weapon. As you load in, your friend will drop the weapon on the floor for you to take, and afterward, you must successfully exfiltrate from the map you’ve chosen with the weapon in your possession.

If you are trying to unlock a weapon with the help of your friend, I would suggest choosing Al Mazrah as your locale of choice. Al Mazrah is the largest in the DMZ map pool and should help lower the amount of player encounters that you could stumble upon since most other players will be too far or too busy to converge on a team that is extracting from the game early.

On maps like Ashika Island or Vondel, the maps are much more condensed. You could easily run into a team on your way to an exfil site, making your job a lot harder than it had to be.

