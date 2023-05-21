How to get the Heated Madness blueprint in DMZ

Between Weapon Cases, the Battle Pass, and the Store, there is no shortage of methods for players to earn weapon blueprints in Call of Duty. But, with the introduction of the mid-season update for Warzone’s DMZ, one such blueprint is available for free—if you’re up for a bit of a grind.

Weapon blueprints are essentially preset weapons with a custom paint job and attachments. Players can equip and use the weapons as they are, or further customize them to better suit their playstyle if they so wish.

Related: How to complete Redacted Faction Missions in DMZ

The Heated Madness blueprint for the Kastov 762 was added in the Reloaded mid-season update on May 10 and can be earned in-game for free. Well, we say free: what we actually mean is you’ll need to work for it.

Unlocking the Heated Madness blueprint in DMZ, explained

The Heated Madness blueprint will require you to enter the Koschei Complex, the hidden underground facility on Al Mazrah. Your objective: Find all five parts of the custom Kastov 762 scattered around Koschei Complex and successfully exfil.

You won’t need to grab all five in one run; if you wanted to take your time to complete the blueprint, you could just acquire one piece and exfil to save your progress.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each blueprint part will be found inside a case similar to that in the above image, but some of these cases are in hard-to-reach spots all over the complex. In all, there are five weapon parts to collect—the optic, barrel, magazine, grip, and muzzle. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

Heated Madness Magazine weapon part

To acquire the Heated Madness magazine, enter the Koschei Complex via the Oasis entrance. As you move through the gas chamber puzzle, take note of the section name for each main room. The last main room should be titled Section One; find the smaller bunker room off to the side of the main chamber.

Behind the tall gas tanks and at the very back of the room should be the magazine case. The room is filled with toxic gas, however, so make sure you’ve got a gas mask before entering.

Heated Madness Barrel weapon part

Enter the Koschei Complex, then progress through to the Chemical Plant. It’s pitch black in this area, so be sure to bring along a pair of night vision goggles. Towards the center of the Plant will be a selection of small offices and some subterranean vents connecting the middle of the facility.

Crawl into these vents, and the barrel weapon part will be inside one at random. If you’ve crawled through a few vents but cannot find it, another player may have beaten you to it.

Heated Madness Grip weapon part

For this weapon part, you’ll need a spare car battery and jumper leads. Once inside the Koschei Complex’s Chemical Plant, search for the large bunker door titled C-2. The door won’t have any power, but an open panel nearby will allow you to attach your battery and leads.

Connect the parts and open the bunker, then progress into the Alpha Cluster. Inside the room will be a collection of computer servers, but three, in particular, will be of note—they’ll be somewhat raised above the others.

Related: How to enter the Factory Wing in DMZ

You’ll need to find three AQ Laptops (which are spread out all over the Koschei Complex facility) and take them to these servers in the Alpha Cluster. Once that’s done, you will be able to interact with the server cluster, opening a nearby door to a room full of loot and the grip weapon case.

Heated Madness Optic weapon part

For the optic weapon case, you’ll want to enter Koschei Complex via the Taraq Road bridge bunker. Head inside and into the Barracks. Swim through the flooded room, and along the way, if possible, try and find a Rebreather.

Progress toward the Chemical Plant as you normally would until you reach a fork in your path after the first swimming puzzle. Stay right, then right again at the next fork until you find a hole in the wall covered in wooden boards.

Break through the wall, then equip the rebreather and dive inside the water. At the back of the flooded room will be a set of doors—swim through, then check the back corner of the room where the optic weapon case will be waiting.

Heated Madness Muzzle weapon part

This piece might be the most time-consuming of the five. Like your hunt for the grip, you might want to acquire another car battery and jumper leads as you’ll be going back into the Alpha Cluster. Head into the Koschei Complex via the entry of your choice and enter the Chemical Plant, then the Alpha Cluster.

Along your way, you’ll want to pick up an R4D Detector, as this is key to solving the final puzzle to acquire the muzzle. Inside the Alpha Cluster and on one of the balconies overlooking the main server room should be a yellow door with a keypad.

Using your R4D Detector, look above the keypad—you will see three Cyrillic symbols, which, in order, represent the code to open the door. Head back into the center of the room and use the R4D Detector to look at the blackboards around the server racks.

Related: How to locate the Shopkeeper in DMZ’s Koschei Complex

The blackboards will be chock full of notes, but you’ll want to look for your three symbols, which will have a line drawn connecting them to a number. I ended up finding two of the numbers and then guessed at the third. You have unlimited guesses, so once you have two numbers, head up to the keypad.

Once you’ve got the right code, the door will open, and you’ll have your muzzle piece.

About the author