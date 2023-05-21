How to enter the Factory Wing in DMZ

Warzone 2.0’s season three Reloaded update for DMZ added a whole new secret map underneath Al Mazrah—the Koschei Complex. This old Soviet-era facility is a labyrinth of concrete tunnels and rooms jam-packed with enemies and loot, and is the only place where you can complete your Redacted tier four and five faction missions.

One particular tier four mission is Brothers in Arms, which needs you to enter the Factory Wing of Koschei Complex and take down two minibosses—the Rhinoceros and the Sniper.

Related: How to find and enter the Koschei Complex in DMZ Season 3

The area is heavily guarded and relatively well hidden, but the potential rewards may outweigh the risk. Just how do you access the Factory Wing in DMZ?

Where is the Factory Wing in DMZ?

The Factory Wing is a subsection of the Koschei Complex, the newest map in the subterranean levels of Al Mazrah. There are a total of four entry points across the north of Al Mazrah. I personally recommend the Oasis entry as it’s the least guarded and a lot easier to navigate through.

If you’re using any of the other entry points other than via the Oasis, I recommend bringing a set of jumper cables and a car battery. You’ll need these to enter the complex’s Chemical Plant later on, and while you can find them inside of Koschei Complex itself, it’ll be a lot easier if you’re prepared.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re inside, complete the puzzle (and hook up your jumper cables and car battery if you needed them) and enter the Chemical Plant. It’ll be dark, so bring a set of night vision goggles—if you don’t have any, look around near the plant’s entry, there’s normally a pair nearby.

To reach the Factory Wing, you need to find the Factory Admin Key. These can be found in the ventilation tunnels in the middle of the Chemical Plant. You will need to crouch down to access them, and there are only two keys per session. If you can’t find the keys, it’s possible another player has found them.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you manage to snag a key, head to the door marked Д/1 and turn the key. Take down the sentry gun by the entry and push through until you enter Factory Admin, where the Shopkeeper is set up.

You’ll want to head up the stairs to the scaffolding just to the right of the Shop sign, through the office, and across the platform to the stone corridor with the L2 Restricted Zone doors. Keep going forward and down a small stairwell, and you’ll be in the Factory Wing.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

The area is quite compact with plenty of close-quarter action ahead—as well as a ton of armored enemy troops. We definitely recommend you proceed with caution, plenty of ammo, and ideally a few friends.

About the author