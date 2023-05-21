How to use and where to find the R4D Detector in DMZ

Warzone’s DMZ has introduced an assortment of gadgets and tools players can use to their advantage, with the mid-season Reloaded update introducing a small device called an R4D Detector.

The R4D Detector is a device that looks similar to a smartphone and comes with a variety of uses, from guiding players through objectives to outlining a cool unlockable weapon blueprint.

Related: All Redacted missions and tiers in DMZ

But just where can you find the R4D Detector in DMZ? Normally, Tactical equipment is scattered all over the DMZ map, but if you’ve tried looking for an R4D Detector and come up short, there’s a big reason why.

Where can you find an R4D Detector in DMZ?

The R4D Detector is exclusively found inside Koschei Complex, the underground secret map only accessible via Al Mazrah’s bunker system. There are four different entrances to the facility. I recommend heading in via the Oasis entry—otherwise, make sure you bring along a car battery and a set of jumper leads.

Once inside the bunker, you’ll want to push through to the Chemical Plant. Be sure to bring a pair of night vision goggles as it’s pitch black inside the plant itself. Once in, have a look around for the small R4D Detector.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

I kept finding them in the center of the Chemical Plant inside the storerooms on workbenches. You’ll also come across them if you proceed forward into the Factory Admin area.

What can the R4D Detector be used for in DMZ?

The R4D Detector replaces your currently equipped Tactical equipment. To use the device, hold down on your Tactical hotkey. The device will turn on and your character will use the detector’s camera to view the world around them.

The camera works similarly to a thermal scope on a rifle, pointing out enemy soldiers and other heat sources nearby. The R4D Detector will also highlight and tag items you spot through its lens.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Specifically, it has a secret mechanic: The R4D Detector will reveal hidden messages on notes and boards around the Koschei Complex facility. In particular, you’ll need to use the R4D Detector to unlock the final component in the Heated Madness weapon blueprint, which can be found in the Alpha Cluster room deep in the Koschei Complex.

Like other Tactical equipment, the R4D Detector can be placed in your backpack and saved to your inventory after a successful exfil, allowing you to drop straight back into Al Mazrah with it equipped and ready to go.

About the author