How to get the Ghost perk in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is here. With its flagship character Ghost on the cover, his namesake is also a big part of the multiplayer experience.

Gamers everywhere undoubtedly sprinted to their consoles to try and create a loadout with the vaunted, classic Ghost perk in it so they could skulk around the map without having to worry about being found by the enemy.

In MW2, Ghost leaves you undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors. Since the UAV killstreak is just four kills, they’re pretty common, so you’ll want to be running Ghost most of the time if you want to stay under the radar and out of your enemy’s sights.

Here’s how to unlock and use the Ghost perk in MW2’s new Perk Package feature.

How to get Ghost in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Ghost is in MW2, but it’s not unlockable for quite a while. You don’t unlock Ghost until level 52, which means there are several hours of grinding between you and adding it as your Ultimate perk to your Perk Package.

But the good news is that Ghost is available to use in one of the preset Perk Packages available in the game. Select the Phantom Perk Package to use Ghost in your games and make sure it’s selected on your class.

What’s especially awesome is that this package also includes Battle Hardened, Double Time, and Cold-Blooded, so it’s a very decent and balanced set of perks to run with until you can make your own with Ghost in it.

Since Ghost is an Ultimate perk, it won’t be available to you at the outset of every match. You will need to play throughout the match to earn Ghost as your Ultimate perk. The better you perform, the faster you earn your Bonus and Ultimate perks.