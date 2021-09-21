Call of Duty Vanguard‘s beta test has shined a spotlight on some of the game’s biggest issues.

While players have been testing out what the game has to offer, numerous reports of spawn bugs, hackers, and a ton of other issues related to cheating in the game. But players are also struggling with in-game issues.

As CoD games endeavor to be more realistic, environmental effects have become more prevalent. In Vanguard, the sun glare appears to be frustrating some players. Fortunately, you can turn this off, although it’s going to take some simple coding to do so.

How to get rid of Sun Glare in Call of Duty Vanguard

Image via Activision

Yyou’ll need to input some changes to the game’s code that will stop the glare from occurring in-game.

We suggest saving a backup of the original files if you plan on doing this for yourself, although you can always repair them later through the game’s launcher. Here’s what you’ll need to do according to Twitter user KIRNEILL.

Head to Documents\COD Vanguard\playersBeta\adv_options.ini

Set PixelPerLightmapTexel = “1” from 1 to 256

Set ParticleLighting = “0” from 0 to 5

If done correctly, the game should function as normal, but without the omnipresent and overwhelming sun glare.

Sadly, console players won’t have the luxury of a quick fix at this stage. But with the community feedback, perhaps Sledgehammer will adjust this feature prior to the game’s official launch in November.