Hacker ends Call of Duty: Vanguard match during xQc’s stream

Within hours into the open beta weekend for Call of Duty Vanguard, the game had become overrun with hackers and cheating.

The problem has been widespread throughout all regions and surfaced in a few different ways, and one of the most bizarre took place during Twitch star xQc’s recent stream.

After encountering a cheater in an earlier match, xQc loaded into another game and met the same players, and called for them to leave the game. Instead, the hacker chose to just close down the match completely, using an exploit to end the game for all players.

This wasn’t the only kind of cheating that xQc ran into during his time playing the game, with other cases using more common cheats like aimbot and wallhacks that have been rampant in other CoD titles.

“Hacking in a beta is so far down I don’t even know how to describe it, it’s just cringe,” xQc said.

Prior to the weekend’s beta launch a member of the game’s team claimed in an interview that they’d be cracking down on cheaters throughout the weekend and banning their accounts for the duration of the beta, but this doesn’t seem to have worked as well as intended.

There are still a few days left in the testing weekend, giving players on all platforms a chance to try the game out for themselves. But hopefully, they are able to crack down and get the cheating problem under control soon.