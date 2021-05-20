How to get Rambo and John McClane in Call of Duty: Warzone

Two of the biggest action heroes from classic 1980s action movies are now available to play as in Call of Duty: Warzone.

John Rambo and John McClane have been added to the game as part of season three's midseason update, fittingly called '80s Action Heroes. You can now use these two classic characters to drop into Verdansk and dominate the battle royale.

Both Johns have been added to the game as actual new Operators and not just skins for existing ones. They can be found in the in-game store in both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone for a specific time period.

Rambo and McClane are available as part of bundles that also include a bunch of customization items, such as weapon charms and blueprints, so make sure to check out the details below to see if you want to add some '80s flare to your Warzone matches.

Here's how to unlock Rambo and John McClane in CoD.

How to get Rambo and John McClane in Warzone

Image via Activision

The Tracer Pack: Rambo Operator Bundle will be available from May 19 at 11pm CT until June 18 at 11pm CT. It includes the legendary Operator, two Finishing Moves (including one using his signature bow and arrow), three legendary weapon blueprints (an assault rifle, an LMG, and a Knife Blueprint), a legendary calling card and emblem, and an epic watch and charm.

Image via Activision

The Tracer Pack: Die Hard Operator Bundle will be available in the same time period as Rambo, from May 19 to June 18. This one includes the legendary Operator, a Finishing Move, three legendary weapon blueprints (one tactical rifle, one SMG, and one assault rifle), a legendary calling card and emblem, an epic watch, and an epic weapon charm.

To unlock Rambo and McClane, you must purchase the bundles while they're available in the store. Once they're gone, they're probably gone for good as there's likely an exclusivity time period that was made in a deal with the companies that own the rights to the characters.

Screengrab via Activision Screengrab via Activision

The new heroes can be found under the NATO section of Operators. Grab them while you can, with each bundle being priced at 2,400 CoD Points apiece.