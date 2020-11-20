How to get Golden Viper, Plague Diamond, and Dark Aether camos in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode is extensive. It’s added a lot to the tried and true Zombies formula, including Master camos that can be used in every other mode in the game.

This year’s Master camos in Zombies are amazing. They’re called Golden Viper, Plague Diamond, and Dark Aether, and they’re the ultimate reward for dedicated zombie slayers.

The camo grind should keep players busy for quite a while, considering they’re pretty difficult and time-consuming to acquire.

Each kind of camo is unlocked via leveling up the gun through weapon level 50. Once each subsection is unlocked, there’s a set of challenges to unlock every color variant of said subsection.

Once you unlock all of the camos for a single weapon, you unlock Golden Viper. You then need to unlock Golden Viper camo for every weapon in a class (all assault rifles, all submachine guns, etc.) to unlock Plague Diamond. And Dark Aether is unlocked by getting Plague Diamond for every weapon.

Golden Viper

Screengrab via Activision

Unlock all 35 camos for the weapon.

Plague Diamond

Screengrab via Activision

Unlock Gold camo for all weapons in the weapon class.

Dark Aether

Screengrab via Activision