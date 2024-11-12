How to get Black Ops 6 free Veterans Day Endowment Pack

The Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E) is celebrating its 15th anniversary by giving players a free Veterans Endowment pack in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Each year, the developers release a bundle commemorating Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, both of which took place on Nov. 11.

Here’s how you can get your hands on the Call of Duty Veterans Day bundle:

How to get Veterans Day bundle in Black Ops 6

Getting the Black Ops 6 Veterans Day bundle could not be simpler. All they need to do is log into Black Ops 6 between now and Dec. 31, and you can redeem your free bundle. The bundle will also be available to players in the newest Warzone update, which launches November 14. A little small Warzone Easter egg is the timer that has been changed to a themed C.O.D.E timer to celebrate the 15th anniversary.

What is included in the Endowment pack in Black Ops 6?

The items you get with the Endowment pack. Image via Activision

While there have been Endowment weapon and operator skins in the past, Activision has gone for a different approach in this year’s bundle. We have already showcased the special Warzone anniversary timer, but what else is in the bundle? Let’s take a look.

Starting off, you will get an animated 15th-anniversary C.O.D.E emblem to add to your profile. For your weapons, you’ll be able to add Endowment stickers. And finally, there is a strong salute calling card with the C.O.D.E logo on the side.

For Xbox players, you can win a custom Xbox console with the Call of Duty Endowment design across the console. Check the rules on the giveaway page to see if you’re eligible to enter.

One lucky player will get the chance to win a custom Xbox. Image via Activision

Finally, Call of Duty has partnered with Thru Dark to produce the first-ever Veterans apparel. The collection offers hoodies, t-shirts, and more in this one-of-a-kind offering. A percentage of the proceeds for any sale will go towards the Endowment project.

