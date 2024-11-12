Black Ops 6 season 1 release date: Exact start time and date

Black Ops 6 enjoyed a successful launch, pushed by its inclusion on Xbox Game Pass, but it will only get bigger with season one—and we can tell you exactly when it’s due to kick off.

A huge drop is on the cards for BO6, affecting all aspects of the game, from Multiplayer to Zombies, ranked play to Warzone, and everything else in between. If that wasn’t enough, all of the core drops are included for free and won’t cost a dime—though you can purchase the Battle Pass if you want.

If you can’t wait to dive into everything BO6 offers in season one, use our countdown below to find out exactly how long you need to wait.

When does Black Ops 6 season 1 start?

Changes across the board. Image by Dot Esports

Black Ops 6 season one begins on Nov. 14 at 9am PT/11am CT/12pm ET/5pm GMT/3am AEST (Nov. 15). Although the exact times are still yet to be confirmed, expect the servers to go down before the big launch.

Due to the online nature of Black Ops 6, most of the game, including Zombies and Multiplayer, will be unavailable during downtime. You may be able to play Campaign, and if you haven’t finished the story, it’s a great time to push through missions—as long as it remains available.

You can use our countdown below for the exact time that Black Ops 6 season one is due to begin, bringing a wealth of new content to the game.

Black Ops 6 Season 1

When does Black Ops 6 Warzone release?

Warzone with Black Ops 6 integration will kick off at the start of season one, bringing all the weapons from BO6 into the game alongside omnimovement, a new map, ranked play, and weapon balancing. You can see all of the early patch notes here.

The biggest change is the introduction of Area 99 as the new map, home of the original Nuketown. There are 10 POIs in total, including the central Reactor, a Bunker, a Warehouse, and a Mannequin Assembly factory.

Seven new guns will also be added to Black Ops 6 in season one, all available in Warzone. Expect the meta to shift considerably with all the changes.

