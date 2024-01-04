How to get 10 kills while focused down sights X times in MW3

One down, nine to go.

Camo challenges in Modern Warfare 3 don’t have the most reader-friendly explanations. Some can read like riddles, and that’s the case for the Gilded Camo for marksman rifles, as it requires players to get 10 kills while focused down sights X times in MW3.

MW3 marksman rifles might not be all players’ cup of tea, as mastering the art of sniping can take some time. Once you get used to the idea of taking down players from safe distances though, you’ll want to show off your sniping game with camos. All MW3 multiplayer camo challenges and Zombie camo challenges come with varying difficulties.

The confusing part of the “get 10 kills while focused down sights x times” challenge is the X at the end. It causes players to think they might need a specific scope to complete this challenge, but that’s not really the case.

How to complete the get 10 kills while focused down sights x times camo challenge in MW3

You can complete the “get 10 kills while focused down sights x times camo challenge” with any sniper rifle in MW3, as long as it has a scope. The magnification of the scope doesn’t matter.

Load into a match with a sniper and use aim-down-sights (ADS.) Use the Focus button that appears on your screen (Shift on PC and L3 on PlayStation) before shooting. When you Focus, your characters will hold their breath, and your weapon will stabilize. Shoot and take down players during this focused state 10 times to complete this quest.

Hold down the Focus button before making the shot. Image via BAMS

Which game modes should you prefer to complete “get 10 kills while focused down sights x times” in MW3?

I completed this challenge Ground War and War Mode in MW3 as their map sizes gave me more sniping opportunities. However, you can complete this camo challenge in any Multiplayer game mode you prefer. You can’t complete this challenge in Private Mode.

Using attachments that increase ADS speed and aim stability can also help you score more takedowns in a shorter time.