How to fix lights through walls bug in MW2

Like many previous Call of Duty releases, Modern Warfare 2’s release was plagued with countless bugs across both the FPS’ campaign and multiplayer. Though many have been combatted and fixed since Modern Warfare 2’s release, there are plenty that are unfortunately still lingering around.

One particularly annoying issue many players have been faced with is a lighting bug in Modern Warfare 2’s campaign. Players experiencing this issue will see lights through the wall, drastically impairing player’s ability to see in-game. Thankfully, there are several fixes which have been confirmed to remedy the issue.

This is everything you need to know to fix the light through walls bug in Modern Warfare 2.

How to fix the lighting glitch in MW2

Multiple players have experienced in bug in Modern Warfare 2’s campaign missions wherein light can be seen shining through walls and other objects. This glitch typically occurs during night mission scenarios, such as Prison Break. Players have cited that the glitch not only breaks immersion but also obstructs vision, rendering the mission unplayable.

Currently, there are several methods players can try to resolve this issue. First, players can attempt to fix the issue directly by navigating to the ‘Graphics’ portion of the settings and clicking the ‘Restart Shaders Optmization’ and clicking ‘Reset.’

Players have also found that disabling ‘On-Demand Texture Streaming’ and performing a restart on the mission has been found to fix the issue as well. Either way, players should restart the mission after either fix to ensure that the changes are made. If this bug is still persist, you may simply have to attempting restarting the mission or completely uninstall and download Modern Warfare 2 again.

Like many bugs, the only permanent fix for this issue may be for developers to address and fix the glitch directly. As waiting for this bug to catch the dev team’s attention may take some time, these are current best solutions to the visual glitch.