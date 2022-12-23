How to fix ‘DIVER’ error in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Errors are the bane of any gamer’s existence. The last thing you want is a glitch ruining your experience and making your life ultimately harder. We’re in the age of updates, with developers’ hands on the button, ready to fix any major issues as they present themselves. But, it doesn’t stop them from coming—Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are far from perfect games in terms of smooth, unbroken gameplay.

Both CoD titles have had their fair share of issues popping up. To be fair, the devs are always quick to tackle any issue, but they still linger.

The DIVER error is a nuisance players have encountered during their play throughs in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2–here’s how to solve the issue.

How do I fix the DIVER error on Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

Image via Activision

The good thing about updates is you’ll likely get a fix for a problem, but another issue tends to sprout out from where you least expect it to take its place. Error code “DIVER” can pop up from time to time. Here are a few ways to fix it:

Check for any updates by going to the battle.net client and clicking the cog to see if an update is required.

If you’re on Steam, you can follow this guide to help.

Restart the game or your PC/console.

If you’re using Steam, you can verify the integrity of game files.

If you’re unaware of how to verify these files, you’ll have to:

Open your Game Library on Steam.

Right-click on whichever title you’re fixing.

Click on Properties from the menu.

In the Properties menu, select ‘Local Files’.

Then select Verify integrity of game files.

Steam will then verify your files.

Then restart your Call of Duty game and you should be in business.