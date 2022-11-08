How to find your Activision ID for your My Warzone Legacy stats video

Call of Duty: Warzone gamers are preparing for the imminent launch of the battle royale title’s sequel by reliving the glory days of the original.

Activision made it possible today for players to look up some of their Warzone stats in a “My Warzone Legacy” video. To gain access to your My Warzone Legacy stats video, you just need to visit the My Warzone Legacy website and enter your Activision ID.

Though this sounds simple, some players are running into issues because they don’t know their specific Activision ID, which is usually your gamertag followed by a random string of numbers. If you can’t find your Activision ID, here are the quickest ways to locate it.

Where can I find my Activision ID?

If you’re on your computer or mobile device, you can easily find your Activision ID by going to the official Call of Duty website. Once you log into your account, you should see your Activision ID in the top bar. It should be the third option from the right, next to “My Call of Duty.”

If this doesn’t work for some reason, go to your profile on the official Call of Duty website and click on “Basic Info.” If you’re looking at the information in this section, your Activision ID should be the last item listed after your full name, email address, mobile number, password, and address.

If you’d rather try to find your Activision ID in-game, you can do so in Modern Warfare 2 by going to the social tab and checking your friends list. If you move up from your friends list to the “add friends” option, it should show you information such as your in-game name, calling card, and level. Your Activision ID should be on the right side of your screen when hovering over the “add friends” option.

Players have until Nov. 30 to download their My Warzone Legacy stats video, according to the official website. Warzone 2 is set to be released on Nov. 16.