How to view your My Warzone Legacy stats video

With Warzone 2 on the horizon, Call of Duty fans are queueing up for their final matches. Considering Warzone has been around for more than two years now, veterans have gone through many adventures—most of which could already be forgotten.

To mark the end of a journey and celebrate a new one, the developers rolled out the Warzone Legacy video that summarizes players’ careers in the game. From your first match to memorable moments with your squadmates, the Legacy video will be the perfect parting gift as players move to Warzone 2.

How do you view your My Warzone Legacy stats video?

Head over to the official page for Warzone Legacy videos.

Type in your Activision ID.

Click Submit.

Upon selecting Submit, you’ll have access to your Warzone Legacy video, which will be filled with memories. Players will be able to claim their videos until Nov. 20. Given the limited-time ability, you may want to consider saving your Legacy video as a reminder of your fun times in the original Warzone.

Warzone 2 is scheduled for a Nov. 16 release. With no loadouts, new safe zone mechanics, and a revamped Gulag system, Warzone 2 is looking to be a breath of fresh air and a new challenge for veterans. New guns and balance changes might mean all players may have some learning to do in the first couple of weeks to find out the most optimal ways to survive in Warzone 2 are.