Call of Duty fans learned more about Modern Warfare II earlier today. The Infinity Ward-developed project looks set to raise the stakes for the sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare if the new announcement trailer and game information are anything to go by.

Set across the world, MWII looks like it will try to recapture the globe-trotting magic of its namesake, 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, with a sprawling campaign for players to dig into. In addition to the new campaign, however, players can expect a new version of CoD’s battle royale, currently named Warzone 2.

Warzone’s massive initial popularity has trailed off in the last year or so, with many players migrating to other games and battle royales. A revamp of the game is necessary if CoD wants to reclaim some of its lost audience on streaming sites, where the battle royale version of the game outpaces the campaign and other multiplayer modes of different CoD games the vast majority of the time.

With so much news about the newest CoD, including the official announcement of Warzone 2, most people just have one question: When can you play the game?

When does Call of Duty: Warzone 2 release?

As far as we know, Warzone 2 will come out toward the end of this year. Unfortunately, there’s still no official release date for the new Warzone. We do, however, know the window when it will become available, and it’s not particularly big, making it easier to narrow down.

In their announcement post for MWII, the developers said that Warzone 2 will arrive sometime “later this year.” We also know that the new Warzone will reset player inventories and progression with the game swapping over to the MWII engine.

Since we know MWII will release on Oct. 28, that leaves a fairly small period of time for the new Warzone to release between the end of October and the end of the year. Assuming that the developers will want to release Warzone 2 in time for the holiday season as some extra advertising for the newest game, it’s safe to say we’ll most likely see Warzone 2 release sometime between mid-November and early December.

This article will be updated as we learn more information about Warzone 2 and its release date.