How to enable and disable crossplay in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

After 16 long years of Call of Duty, crossplay has finally been enabled in time for the release of Modern Warfare.

Whether you’re on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC, players can now queue up with and against each other.

That means console players with controllers and aim assist and PC players with mice and keyboards have the option to fight each other on a level playing field. It’s a controversial move for some, but it’s a welcome addition to others.

Regardless of your opinion, crossplay is optional. You can choose to disable it and just match up against players from your own platform.

The new crossplay feature is the default option for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. But it’s relatively straightforward to disable it.

How to enable and disable crossplay

This applies to each of the platforms, including PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Before loading up the game, players are now required to sign up for an Activision Call of Duty account. You can do this by clicking here, logging in via your chosen network, or signing up with your email address and password.

Image via Activision

Once you’ve done that, load Modern Warefare, navigate to Settings, and select Account. Now, you can choose to either enable or disable crossplay.

This will be a particularly good option for PC players, allowing them to easily find matches. The same goes for PS4 and Xbox One enthusiasts. They can now match up against each other and finally determine which console is truly the best.