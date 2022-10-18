How to earn CoD Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops

Launch week for the 2022 release of Modern Warfare 2 is fast approaching, and players looking to return to a revamped Call of Duty classic will have the opportunity to earn in-game rewards and items before they even get to log in.

The game is set for an official worldwide full launch on Oct. 28, but anyone who pre-ordered the game will be able to access the game’s campaign over a week early on Oct. 20. Starting then, players can also begin their pre-load of the entire game for its Oct. 28 worldwide launch window. The MW2 preseason officially runs from Oct. 28 until Nov. 15, during which players can level up ranks and weapon progression before season one begins Nov. 16.

For the first week of the preseason, from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, players will be able to earn some free in-game content by watching any MW2 livestream with drops enabled on Twitch. Here’s a look at what you can earn and how you can do so.

How to earn Twitch drops by watching MW2

Before you start watching, make sure you’ve connected your Prime Gaming account on Twitch to your Call of Duty/Activision account. As expected, only Prime Gaming users will be able to collect the rewards.

When your accounts are connected, beginning on Oct. 28, start watching any MW2 stream with drops enabled. Players can earn up to four rewards from reaching watch milestones:

Medallion 141 Weapon Charm after 15 minutes.

Death’s Angel Calling Card and Emblem after 30 minutes.

Something In My Teeth Weapon Sticker after 45 minutes.

Watchdog 141 Weapon Blueprint after 60 minutes.

When you pass the time necessary for each drop, you will need to redeem the drop before the item shows up in your MW2 game. To do so, click the Notifications button on the top of your screen, and if you’ve watched for enough time, you should see a notification under My Twitch that says “you are now eligible” to get the item for MW2. Click that notification to go to the inventory/drops page, and redeem the item there.