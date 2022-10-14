When does early access for the Modern Warfare 2 campaign start?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to light the multiplayer world ablaze when it releases on Oct. 28, but a special offer will allow players to enjoy the game’s campaign missions early.

Players can enjoy MW2’s exciting campaign up to a week early this fall. In the story, Task Force 141 returns with beloved characters like Captain Price, Soap MacTavish, Ghost, Gaz, Farah, and more all heading back out into the battlefield.

Players looking to grind the campaign before the multiplayer onslaught begins are likely looking to clear their calendar so they can play it as soon as possible. Luckily, we now know when the early access period will begin.

Here are all the details on when and how to play MW2 early.

How to play MW2 campaign early

Image via Activision

Players can gain one week of early access to the MW2 campaign by pre-ordering the game digitally on any platform, including the PlayStation Store, Xbox Live, Battle.net, or Steam.

When does MW2 campaign early access begin?

Early access for the MW2 campaign begins on Oct. 20 at 12pm CT. It’s unclear right now if there will be a pre-load period before the game goes live, or players will just have to wait for that start time to begin downloading the campaign to play it early.

Either way, there’s over a week of playtime in the campaign for those who pre-order before the full game releases eight days later on Oct. 28. That allows for plenty of time for players to complete the campaign and its achievements before hopping online.

When players finish the campaign in MW2, they can unlock a number of items to use in multiplayer, including operators, a weapon blueprint, an hour-long double XP token, and more.

Here’s the full list of unlockable items for completing the campaign: