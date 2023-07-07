How to complete Vehicular Homicide in DMZ

Call of Duty‘s DMZ refreshed many of the returning factions with tons of new missions to complete across Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel. Vehicular Homicide is a new tier-one mission for the Crown faction that you can complete for both XP and contraband rewards.

Vehicular Homicide has specific, yet bizarre requirements to complete. You will need to destroy three vehicles in three different places in Al Mazrah. In no particular order, you must destroy one armored AQ patrol truck in Al Safwa Quarry, two cargo trucks at Zaya Observatory, and one boat in Mawizeh Marsh.

Since you not only need to destroy specific vehicles but also need to perform the action at specific parts of the map, this mission can be more time-consuming than challenging. If you are trying to complete Vehicular Homicide in DMZ, this is what you will need to do.

Where to find an Armored AQ Patrol Truck in DMZ

Though you can start this mission in any order you see fit, we will start with finding one Armored AQ Patrol Truck. These makeshift trucks are commonly driven by Al Qatala soldiers across Al Mazrah. Though these trucks can be found anywhere, I found success looking in the Ahkdar Village and Al Sharim Pass.

Armored Trucks can be found almost anywhere on Al Mazrah | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you locate your Armored AQ Patrol Truck, you will need to take it to Al Safwa Quarry. Depending on where you find your target vehicle, this location might be fairly far away. Ensure that it does not get destroyed before you reach this destination, as it will not count toward the mission requirements if it is not destroyed at this spot.

Where to find Cargo Trucks in DMZ

Next up are the two Cargo Trucks that you will need to bring to Zaya Observatory. Thankfully, these are located abundantly just to the west of Zaya, near the Sa’id City Mall. Once you find these, just drive each one by one, or with friends, over to the peak of Zaya Observatory.

Cargo Trucks are easily destroyable with bullets or explosives | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the Cargo Truck situated in Zaya, just use enough bullets or explosives to take out your target vehicle. Repeat this process one more time and this will be marked off of your list.

Where to find a boat in DMZ

Finally, you will wrap up Vehicular Homicide you will need to destroy one boat at Mawizeh Marsh. Unlike the other two locations, you will not need to venture outside the necessary region to find this vehicle.

Mawizeh Marsh contains one of the largest bodies of water in Al Mazrah | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Given that Mawizeh Marsh is partially made up of water, you can usually find boats all around this zone. RHIB boats and jet skis are the most common type of water transport found in this area, both of which count toward the mission objective. After you eliminate this vehicle, you will have completed your mission.

