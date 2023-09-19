How to complete the Security Checkpoint mission in DMZ

DMZ’s faction missions aren’t only a great way to build up your experience and contraband weapon stash—they also teach you how to use the game’s various pieces of equipment and hardware.

One such piece of gear is the Tactical Camera, which is incredibly useful for spotting and marking enemy targets. The mark lasts for a short moment and lets you track enemy movements. It’s an essential piece of kit for the Phalanx mission Security Checkpoint, which is a super easy mission that can be completed alone.

Completing the Security Checkpoint mission in DMZ, a guide

There are two requirements for the tier two Phalanx mission, Security Checkpoint:

Place a Tactical Camera at the Central Station in Vondel.

at the Central Station in Vondel. Mark 10 enemies with the Tactical Camera at the Central Station.

This mission is easily soloed and doesn’t necessarily have to be done in one go, but you’ll very quickly find marking enough enemies in the time allotted is quite simple.

Equipping a Tactical Camera

The little-used Tactical Camera will be required for this mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tactical Cameras are quite common in DMZ, but while you may very well be able to find one in the wild and use it for this mission, it’s a whole lot easier to just drop into Vondel with one ready to go.

To equip a Tactical Camera, hit Deploy then choose your intended location—in this case, we’re going to Vondel. Then, at the weapon and gear screen, select Field Upgrades and the Tactical Camera will be the first option available. This upgrade does not need to be unlocked, so you’ll be able to equip it and deploy it immediately.

Placing the Tactical Camera and marking 10 enemies

You don’t have to enter the station to do this mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Deploy into Vondel with your camera and head to the Central Station, found to the northeast of the city at H3 to I5. You’ll know you’re in the right area when you see “Central Station” on your compass at the top of the screen. You don’t actually have to enter the station, as the street outside counts for this mission.

Then, find a group of enemies and try not to alert them. Throw the Tactical Camera someplace high to capture the entire zone. I ended up throwing the camera high up on the outside of the station’s terminal.

Throw the camera up high for maximum effect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Activate the camera, and begin looking around for the enemy units nearby. It shouldn’t take you long to tag your first enemy. Hold your camera’s cursor over the enemy and eventually, they’ll be marked with a red tag.

You’ll need to complete this for 10 enemies, but I realized that, after a short amount of time, the tag on the first group of enemies disappeared. Tagging the exact same soldiers again actually counted to the total. In the end, I only saw three actual enemies but in the two minutes you get with the camera, you’ll have plenty of time to tag them enough times to fulfill the requirement of the mission.

Ping! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You won’t even need to exfil from the deployment, it’s that simple of a mission. For your hard work, you’ll receive a Houseboat Key and 7,500 XP, plus some Phalanx faction reputation which will eventually progress you to tier three.

Now get out there and start filming!

