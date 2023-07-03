How to complete Long Distance in DMZ

There is an abundance of faction missions in DMZ, each with its own unique objectives. Most of your tasks will see you hit one of the various drop zones in Warzone, from rainswept Ashika Island to confined Building 21. In some cases, you may be required to visit multiple locations across numerous deployments, as is the case for the tier two Phalanx faction mission Long Distance. This mission will see you traverse the new Vondel cityscape before dropping back into Al Mazrah.

There’s one caveat though—no dying allowed.

Long Distance mission in DMZ, a guide

Take the tracker from the Vondel Zoo dead drop

To begin this mission, drop into Vondel and head for the Zoo dead drop at D7. Inside the dumpster behind the cafeteria is a GPS Triangulator.

Once you’ve picked up the GPS Triangulator, you must exfil out with the item in your backpack. Keep a watchful eye when starting your exfil, as enemy bots and other players will be alerted to your location. Once you’re out, the tracker is safely in your hands—but your mission is far from done.

Use three UAV towers in Al Mazrah while carrying the tracker

Make sure the tracker is in your inventory, and deploy it into Al Mazrah. You’ll be looking to activate three UAV towers. These towers are marked on your map with the UAV symbol, and there should be plenty on your map to find.

There are heaps of UAV locations in Al Mazrah. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, you’ll notice these UAV towers aren’t necessarily close to one another. I recommend dropping in and finding a suitable vehicle like a car or quad bike so you can easily travel to each UAV. Be warned: the moment you activate a tower, all enemy players will see your UAV light up on their maps, indicating to them your approximate whereabouts, so activate the tower and get moving quickly.

Once you’ve activated three in the same run, your GPS Triangulator will be loaded with enough data. Head to the exfil point and extract the tracker.

Deliver the loaded tracker back to the Zoo dead drop on Vondel

You’re still not finished, and dying now would reset your progress so be ready to defend your triangulator with your life. Drop back into Vondel and return the loaded tracker where you found it at the Zoo’s dead drop.

Once you put the tracker into the dumpster and close it, your mission will be complete—you won’t need to exfil out.

