Where to find the Ahkdar Statue in DMZ

Once you see it, it's hard to miss.

DMZ’s revamped Season Four faction missions take you on a journey across all the major destinations in DMZ, from the rainy shores of Ashika Island to the newly-discovered canal city Vondel.

The faction Black Mous is normally restricted to activities on Al Mazrah but has expanded its operation, and a number of missions will see you travel to each DMZ destination in search of particular items the faction needs.

Tier four mission Failed Bombing, for example, needs you to deploy and find a bomb at the base of the Ahkdar Statue. But just where exactly is the statue in DMZ?

Finding the Ahkdar Statue in DMZ

The Ahkdar Statue is the main point of interest at the center of Ahkdar Village on Al Mazrah, found at F6 on your map.

The location of Ahkdar Village on Al Mazrah. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enemy troops are patrolling both the statue’s main courtyard and the village itself, so it’s best to enter this area quickly and via a vehicle, if you can find one. There are four entries to the statue’s courtyard. I found the eastern and southern entrances to be swarming with enemies, so try and approach from the northwest.

Alternatively, enter the area from above. There are many ladders and ziplines to nearby buildings that you can use to scope out the main area before proceeding. In the center of the courtyard will be a giant statue—that’s the Ahkdar Statue you’ll be chasing.

The statue in question. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On occasion, there will be a shop and workbench on either side of the statue, allowing you to craft weapon attachments or Barter for goods. For those completing the Failed Bombing faction mission, you must defuse the bomb at his feet and successfully exfil with it to complete the first part of the DMZ mission.

