How to barter in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season three has finally launched, bringing tons of new changes to Activision’s popular DMZ game mode. Alongside new missions, enemies, and other features, DMZ now contains a new “barter” mechanic.

The barter system is a means of trading non-lethal items for equipment. While traversing and looting around either Al Mazrah or Ashika Island, players will loot tons of items that serve no practical purpose. If you find your inventory filled with these items, players can go to a Buy Station to barter these items for a wide array of tools, including Plate Carriers, Self-Revie Kits, Keys, Killstreaks, and more.

If you are trying to turn in your random, seemingly useless items for tools that will help you in Warzone 2 DMZ, this is what you need to do.

How to barter in Warzone 2 DMZ

DMZ players are able to barter at any Buy Station on either Al Mazrah or Ashika Island. After entering a Buy Station, players may notice a new barter tab, which is the screen through which you will trade items for useful equipment.

Each available item to barter for will provide a recipe that players will need to fulfill to obtain the item. This recipe will give players both a list and short instructions on how or where to find the required items. After collecting the necessary items, players can return to any Buy Station to cash in and equip their item.

This new barter system works to give players further reason to explore the maps they are deployed on, making mundane items such as toothpaste suddenly useful. The new trade mechanic also gives players another means of gathering loot and other useful materials.

Similar to crafting mechanics in other games, players will surely become very familiar with the barter recipes needed to claim each item.