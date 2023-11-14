How to complete Essence of Aether in MW3 Zombies

The Essence of Aether quest in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies has you tracking down three unique containers. The locations of these items are hidden from you, and you have to find them all to complete the mission.

Attempting to find these Essence of Aether containers can be tough, although you have some clues of where to look for them. The clues are helpful, but you still need to fight through the undead to reach them and escape the match. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Essence of Aether mission in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies.

Where to find all Essence Sample containers in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Travel here for the Essence Samples. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find an Essence Sample containers at the Rostova Shops, the Hamza Bazaar, and then one at the Quadri Shopping Center. The locations are shared with you in the Essence of Aether mission description. However, the exact locations you need to visit on the map and where you pick up the Essence Samples won’t be revealed, making it tricky to grab them while surviving a MW3 Zombies match, with or without teammates.

We’ve made it much easier for you to grab these Essence Samples when entering a match and then get out. Two of them are in the tier one zones of the MW3 Zombies map, but the Rostova Shops is in tier two, which means you might need to be more careful here and bring a Pack-A-Punch weapon with you. The zombies in the tier two region hit much harder than those in tier one, and it’s easy to be overwhelmed by them.

These are the three locations you to visit to find all Essence Sample containers to complete the Essence of Aether quest in MW3 Zombies.