How to change your Call of Duty: Mobile profile picture

Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the most popular titles in the world and one of the best mobile ports of a console title available.

The game offers the full Call of Duty experience straight from a mobile device equipped with many fan-favorite maps from a variety of the games within the franchise.

As you would expect from any Call of Duty game, there are many customizable features such as player and weapon cosmetics, player cards, and profile emblems.

Players who are not familiar with the game’s interface may struggle to discover how to customize their player card and change their profile picture. Luckily for players, this is a simple process.

How to change Call of Duty: Mobile profile picture

First start up the Call of Duty: Mobile application.

Screengrab via Activison

Once you have navigated through and closed any pop-up notifications, go ahead and press your player card in the top left corner of the menu screen.

This will take you to a player level rewards tab, simply press the next tab along and it will show you your playercard options.

From here you can customize all aspects of your player card. Press the emblem you currently have equipped, and you will be able to change this to any you have unlocked.

Once you have selected your choice, press the show button and it will be set.

In this menu, you can also set a new frame for your avatar or a calling card for your profile. Once you exit out to the menu you will be able to see all the changes you have made.