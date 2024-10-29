How long will Black Ops 6 be on Game Pass?

The launch of Black Ops 6 brought an extra sense of excitement for Xbox and PC players, with the latest Call of Duty title releasing immediately on Game Pass.

Through doing so, it became the first Call of Duty game to be made available on day one through the Microsoft service, allowing millions worldwide to experience it for free.

But how long do Game Pass users have to enjoy Black Ops 6 before it is removed? Let’s find out.

Will Black Ops 6 be removed from Game Pass?

While an official timeframe has not been confirmed, there is no indication that Black Ops 6 will be removed from Xbox Game Pass in the foreseeable future. We expect it to be available for a very long time.

Good news. Image via Activision

It’s worth remembering that Microsoft completed a historic $69 billion (£56 billion) takeover of Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard in 2023. As long as that ownership exists, it’s highly unlikely Black Ops 6 will be going anywhere anytime soon as far as Game Pass is concerned.

What Game Pass subscription is required for Black Ops 6?

Game Pass subscribers will be pleased to know that there’s currently no time limit to jump into Black Ops 6, but what exactly they can access within the game depends on which Game Pass plan they are on.

With that in mind, here’s a full breakdown of how to play Black Ops 6 on different Game Pass subscriptions:

Game Pass type Xbox Game Pass Console PC Game Pass Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Black Ops 6 access Black Ops 6 campaign ONLY on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One (add Xbox Game Pass Core to access Zombies and multiplayer). Black Ops 6 campaign, Zombies, and multiplayer on PC via Microsoft Store/Xbox app. Black Ops 6 campaign, Zombies, and multiplayer on PC, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One.

In summary, if you want to experience everything BO6 offers, you must sign up for an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription if you haven’t done so already. Without it, you may be limited in what you can play and what platform you can play it on.

Make the most of it. Image via Activision

If you are still unsure of what subscription to choose and want a full explanation of Game Pass, its different tiers, and all of its pricing options, check out the official Xbox Game Pass website.

Are you playing Black Ops 6 on Game Pass? Let us know in the comments below!

