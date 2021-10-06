The Ghostface killer from Scream and bunny from Donnie Darko are coming to Call of Duty: Warzone, according to leaks

Call of Duty: Warzone’s second annual Halloween event, The Haunting, is due to begin in a few weeks on Oct. 19.

Last year’s event added zombies to the map along with a spooky theme, including different modes, blueprints to earn, and operator skins. Those skins included horror movie legends like Leatherface and Jigsaw. And this year’s event will be similar, according to data mines and leaks.

I got booted out of my zombies match and when I went back into multiplayer Ghostface was appearing on the Warsaw team!



Content creator PrestigeIsKey’s Black Ops Cold War game glitched to reveal that Ghostface, the masked killer from the Scream movie franchise, will be an operator skin in this year’s event. The glitch even showed the introductory cutscene for the character.

A potential bundle will likely include several Scream-themed items, but Ghostface is about as iconic as it gets when it comes to slasher films, which makes the addition all the more fitting. A new Scream movie is in development for release in 2022.

The Ghostface video comes on the heels of a leaker teasing that content from Donnie Darko could be coming to Warzone, too. On Sept. 12, the leaker posted a Donnie Darko poster along with later information that the operator skin will be of the Frank character from the movie in his bunny costume.

See where I'm going with this? https://t.co/QBBr5L61AG — Nanikos (@_Nanikos_) September 12, 2021

Donnie Darko, the 2001 psychological thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal, is the lesser-known of the two franchises but no less stellar. The team-up between CoD and film franchises would be the latest of many, including characters like John Rambo and John McClane from Die Hard earlier this year.

If the leaks end up being true, we should be seeing ghost killers and six-foot-tall rabbits roaming Verdansk in no time. We should know more in just a couple of weeks.