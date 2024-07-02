Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone: Schedule, standings, results, and more

The Esports World Cup has arrived. Hundreds of players across dozens of titles will converge in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia over the coming months to compete against one another for massive prize pools, including in Warzone.

Recommended Videos

It wouldn’t be an EWC without Call of Duty, and aside from the standard main CoD tournament, we’re also set for the Warzone battle royale event featuring 63 players coming from all corners of the globe. The target: A massive $200,000 USD prize for the top dogs, and a cool $1 million combined pool altogether.

Teams will also earn Club Championship Points for their orgs, with the best org from all esports taking home a $7 million bonus. The points up for grabs in the Warzone event will undoubtedly be crucial for the teams and orgs involved.

Here’s everything you need to know about Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone: Schedule, teams, results, and more.

Contents

Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone format and teams

Image via Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone tournament features 21 teams with three players each. The event opens with a Solo Seeding Stage, with all players split into three separate groups. Here, the players will compete as solos to earn seeding.

Each player’s seeding points from each group will be tallied to their team’s total score, after which teams will be reseeded for the main event. Once again, the teams will be split into three groups based on seeding, and then play through an eight-match group stage. The top 14 teams across all groups will book their tickets for the finals on July 7.

The 14 playoff teams will then hit the server for one last eight-match final, after which we’re expecting to have our champion.

Here are the registered teams for the Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone tournament.

Fnatic

Skullface

Newbz

Almond Gaimin Gladiators

HusKerrs

Braalik

Jackal Guild Esports

iVisionSR

KingAJ

WarsZ NAVI

Levi

Lymax

Zepa New Icons

LuKinas

HardTrevs

DreeyK OMiT

Tenux

Jtecc

elolam Onyx Ravens

Mojo1337

imLX

Nenuz Singapore Syndicate

iBuLieVCe

Intechs

Dongy SvGe Esports

Prxdigy

OEKIY

abWizz Team Destroy

Natedogg

Rxul

Destroy Team Falcons

Biiffle

Hisoka

Shifty Vision Esports

Roocket

qlapr

Zachar Heretics

MethodZ

Daga

CamZzz17 Team iZund

Rodrigo

KingMatii

iZund Team Vitality

Stewo

Enxiun

Patzukka Team xizx7

Crmz

xizx7

hmoodx Twisted Minds

Aydan

zSmit

Knight

Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone schedule and results

Solo Seeding Stage (July 4)

All match times are listed in Central Time (CT).

10am CT: Group A Match One, Match Two

11:55am CT: Group B Match Three, Match Four

1:50pm CT: Group C Match Five, Match Six



Group Stage (July 5 to 6)

Start times are to be confirmed.

Group A

Team Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Game 5 Game 6 Game 7 Game 8 Total TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0

Group B

Team Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Game 5 Game 6 Game 7 Game 8 Total TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0

Group C

Team Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Game 5 Game 6 Game 7 Game 8 Total TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0

Finals (July 7)

Start times are to be confirmed.

Team Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Game 5 Game 6 Game 7 Game 8 Total TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0 TBD – 0

Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone streams: How to watch

The Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone tournament will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube. If you missed any of the action, spoiler-free VODs will be uploaded to each channel following the conclusion of each EWC matchday.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy