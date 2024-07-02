Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone: Schedule, standings, results, and more

The Esports World Cup has arrived. Hundreds of players across dozens of titles will converge in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia over the coming months to compete against one another for massive prize pools, including in Warzone.
It wouldn’t be an EWC without Call of Duty, and aside from the standard main CoD tournament, we’re also set for the Warzone battle royale event featuring 63 players coming from all corners of the globe. The target: A massive $200,000 USD prize for the top dogs, and a cool $1 million combined pool altogether.
Teams will also earn Club Championship Points for their orgs, with the best org from all esports taking home a $7 million bonus. The points up for grabs in the Warzone event will undoubtedly be crucial for the teams and orgs involved.
Here’s everything you need to know about Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone: Schedule, teams, results, and more.
Contents
- Format and teams
- Schedule and results
- Streams: How to watch
Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone format and teams
The Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone tournament features 21 teams with three players each. The event opens with a Solo Seeding Stage, with all players split into three separate groups. Here, the players will compete as solos to earn seeding.
Each player’s seeding points from each group will be tallied to their team’s total score, after which teams will be reseeded for the main event. Once again, the teams will be split into three groups based on seeding, and then play through an eight-match group stage. The top 14 teams across all groups will book their tickets for the finals on July 7.
The 14 playoff teams will then hit the server for one last eight-match final, after which we’re expecting to have our champion.
Here are the registered teams for the Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone tournament.
|Fnatic
Skullface
Newbz
Almond
|Gaimin Gladiators
HusKerrs
Braalik
Jackal
|Guild Esports
iVisionSR
KingAJ
WarsZ
|NAVI
Levi
Lymax
Zepa
|New Icons
LuKinas
HardTrevs
DreeyK
|OMiT
Tenux
Jtecc
elolam
|Onyx Ravens
Mojo1337
imLX
Nenuz
|Singapore Syndicate
iBuLieVCe
Intechs
Dongy
|SvGe Esports
Prxdigy
OEKIY
abWizz
|Team Destroy
Natedogg
Rxul
Destroy
|Team Falcons
Biiffle
Hisoka
Shifty
|Vision Esports
Roocket
qlapr
Zachar
|Heretics
MethodZ
Daga
CamZzz17
|Team iZund
Rodrigo
KingMatii
iZund
|Team Vitality
Stewo
Enxiun
Patzukka
|Team xizx7
Crmz
xizx7
hmoodx
|Twisted Minds
Aydan
zSmit
Knight
Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone schedule and results
Solo Seeding Stage (July 4)
All match times are listed in Central Time (CT).
- 10am CT: Group A
- Match One, Match Two
- 11:55am CT: Group B
- Match Three, Match Four
- 1:50pm CT: Group C
- Match Five, Match Six
Group Stage (July 5 to 6)
Start times are to be confirmed.
Group A
|Team
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Game 5
|Game 6
|Game 7
|Game 8
|Total
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
Group B
|Team
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Game 5
|Game 6
|Game 7
|Game 8
|Total
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
Group C
|Team
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Game 5
|Game 6
|Game 7
|Game 8
|Total
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
Finals (July 7)
Start times are to be confirmed.
|Team
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Game 5
|Game 6
|Game 7
|Game 8
|Total
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
|TBD
|–
|0
Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone streams: How to watch
The Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone tournament will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube. If you missed any of the action, spoiler-free VODs will be uploaded to each channel following the conclusion of each EWC matchday.