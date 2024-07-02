Image Credit: Bethesda
The Esports World Cup logo with the Call of Duty Warzone logo beneath.
Images via Esports World Cup. Remixed by Dot Esports
Category:
CoD

Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone: Schedule, standings, results, and more

Twenty-one teams fight for a massive $1 million prize.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Jul 1, 2024 09:03 pm

The Esports World Cup has arrived. Hundreds of players across dozens of titles will converge in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia over the coming months to compete against one another for massive prize pools, including in Warzone.

It wouldn’t be an EWC without Call of Duty, and aside from the standard main CoD tournament, we’re also set for the Warzone battle royale event featuring 63 players coming from all corners of the globe. The target: A massive $200,000 USD prize for the top dogs, and a cool $1 million combined pool altogether.

Teams will also earn Club Championship Points for their orgs, with the best org from all esports taking home a $7 million bonus. The points up for grabs in the Warzone event will undoubtedly be crucial for the teams and orgs involved.

Here’s everything you need to know about Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone: Schedule, teams, results, and more.

Contents

Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone format and teams

The attending teams at the Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone event.
Image via Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone tournament features 21 teams with three players each. The event opens with a Solo Seeding Stage, with all players split into three separate groups. Here, the players will compete as solos to earn seeding.

Each player’s seeding points from each group will be tallied to their team’s total score, after which teams will be reseeded for the main event. Once again, the teams will be split into three groups based on seeding, and then play through an eight-match group stage. The top 14 teams across all groups will book their tickets for the finals on July 7.

The 14 playoff teams will then hit the server for one last eight-match final, after which we’re expecting to have our champion.

Here are the registered teams for the Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone tournament.

Fnatic
Skullface
Newbz
Almond		Gaimin Gladiators
HusKerrs
Braalik
Jackal		Guild Esports
iVisionSR
KingAJ
WarsZ		NAVI
Levi
Lymax
Zepa		New Icons
LuKinas
HardTrevs
DreeyK		OMiT
Tenux
Jtecc
elolam
Onyx Ravens
Mojo1337
imLX
Nenuz		Singapore Syndicate
iBuLieVCe
Intechs
Dongy		SvGe Esports
Prxdigy
OEKIY
abWizz		Team Destroy
Natedogg
Rxul
Destroy		Team Falcons
Biiffle
Hisoka
Shifty		Vision Esports
Roocket
qlapr
Zachar
Heretics
MethodZ
Daga
CamZzz17		Team iZund
Rodrigo
KingMatii
iZund		Team Vitality
Stewo
Enxiun
Patzukka		Team xizx7
Crmz
xizx7
hmoodx		Twisted Minds
Aydan
zSmit
Knight

Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone schedule and results

Solo Seeding Stage (July 4)

All match times are listed in Central Time (CT).

  • 10am CT: Group A
    • Match One, Match Two
  • 11:55am CT: Group B
    • Match Three, Match Four
  • 1:50pm CT: Group C
    • Match Five, Match Six

Group Stage (July 5 to 6)

Start times are to be confirmed.

Group A

TeamGame 1Game 2Game 3Game 4Game 5Game 6Game 7Game 8Total
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0

Group B

TeamGame 1Game 2Game 3Game 4Game 5Game 6Game 7Game 8Total
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0

Group C

TeamGame 1Game 2Game 3Game 4Game 5Game 6Game 7Game 8Total
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0

Finals (July 7)

Start times are to be confirmed.

TeamGame 1Game 2Game 3Game 4Game 5Game 6Game 7Game 8Total
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0

Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone streams: How to watch

The Esports World Cup 2024 Warzone tournament will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube. If you missed any of the action, spoiler-free VODs will be uploaded to each channel following the conclusion of each EWC matchday.

