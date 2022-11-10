DrLupo comes up against new CoD feature in DMZ first-look and gets hilariously destroyed

As we race towards the future, people are convinced that artificial intelligence will reign supreme over human intelligence someday, and in turn, make them more skilled at everything. But as we saw in Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo’s YouTube stream, it’s already happening here and now.

The 35-year-old got obliterated the moment he breached a stronghold in the new Warzone 2 DMZ mode, an open-world, narrative-focused mode riddled with AI enemies.

Image via Activision

DrLupo’s quest for loot and plunder was thwarted the moment he opened the door. An AI swarmed him immediately and gunned him down in a matter of seconds. He couldn’t help but laugh. “I just got cut down by that dude the moment the door opened. Holy shit!”

Fortunately for him, he got revived. But the moment he stepped back in, the AI had another trick up its sleeve—two more super soldiers with riot shields.

DrLupo managed to escape back outside by the skin of his teeth while his squadmates cleaned them up, but it was a stark reminder that the mode’s enemies are not to be taken lightly.

The relevant part of the video begins at 34:00.

Warzone 2.0 and the new DMZ mode officially launch on Nov. 16. When that happens, players will be able to experience the wrath of the AI that DrLupo encountered for themselves.

At this stage, it seems like cautious positioning and teamwork rather than busting down the doors and running in guns blazing is the best way to make quick work of the pesky foes.

But in time, players will almost certainly figure out more ways to best them.