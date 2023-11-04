Does MW3 have Game Share? – Answered

Because everyone deserves to see Price, Soap, and Ghost in action.

With a hefty price tag of $70 and accusations of being an extension of Modern Warfare 2, MW3 has CoD fans wondering if game sharing is a possibility for this entry.

Game share works the same as sharing online access across multiple accounts on the same device. Players can own a digital game and share it with friends and family members’ accounts. You can game share if the player who owns the game is classified as the primary user on the device. This has been used for years now so that people don’t have to buy the same game as their friends or family members. But is game sharing possible for Modern Warfare 3?

Can you game share Modern Warfare 3?

We just want to share these views. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Many are describing a ‘disc requirement’ error on MW3 early access. Game sharing has not been possible since Nov. 2 (the launch of the MW3 campaign’s early access period). There also hasn’t been any confirmation online about whether game sharing will be possible for Modern Warfare 3‘s full release on Nov. 10. The general consensus appears to be that game sharing would not be available for the game’s full release.

While MW2 offered game sharing, the move to the Call of Duty HQ, where players can switch between Modern Warfare II, III, and Warzone has seemingly stopped all chances of people sharing the game between users on the same device. Game sharing is inaccessible even to those who own MW3 digitally for the early access campaign.

Will everyone need a copy of MW3? Screenshot by Dot Esports

As someone who doesn’t buy PlayStation Plus because my sister has it, it seems ridiculous to think that I can play MW3 online with no issues while my sister has to purchase the game for $70 just to look at cutscenes featuring Ghost on her account.

This ‘disc requirement’ error has occurred for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S users. MW3 can be played across console generations, however, so there is a high likelihood that game sharing will be available once the game fully releases. The early access version may be exclusive to those who purchased it, but community members took solace in Diablo 4 getting the same treatment and later enabling game sharing upon its full release.