DMZ Strike Team guide: How to destroy the Bullfrog commander from a vehicle

As you progress through DMZ’s faction missions, you’ll notice each mission becomes more difficult than the last—and by the time you hit tier three, the action really ramps up. The Phalanx tier three mission Strike Team is one of the toughest yet, and one I definitely suggest partying up with some friends to complete.

Like most other Phalanx missions, you’ll be dropping into Vondel for this one and taking down the big bad miniboss, the Bullfrog. But killing the Bullfrog is only part of the mission which will see you rushing for the exfil in a race against time.

Strike Team mission in DMZ: Tips and tricks

Defeat the Bullfrog commander from a vehicle and pick up the weapon case

As I mentioned above, starting with a team is ideal as completing this mission alone is borderline impossible. Ideally, bring two friends who are equipped with a light machine gun and a launcher of choice, preferably the PILA.

Drop into Vondel and find a sturdy vehicle, because you’ll be hunting the Bullfrog. I recommend a TAV, as you might find yourself needing to traverse both the roads and the canals of Vondel. After that, it’s time to wait for the Bullfrog to enter the city.

The Bullfrog’s entrance will be announced over the comms channel, and the commander will appear on the map with the familiar weapon case circle on the minimap. You’ll have limited time, as after a short while, the Bullfrog will drive off the map and repair up before returning.

The Bullfrog is marked by the yellow weapon case emblem and moves with his truck. Screenshot by Dot Esports The TAV is the vehicle of choice for this mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bullfrog drives around in an armored tank but, on the outside, doesn’t have any weapons of note. It’s only when you begin engaging with the commander that things go wild.

Once you attack Bullfrog, he will speed off in his tank and deploy anti-vehicle mines behind him. These explode shortly after deploying and have a small blast radius, but destroy any chase vehicles in one hit, so avoid getting blown up at all costs.

I found I could sit behind the Bullfrog—about 30 to 40 meters behind him—and avoid the explosions. While I drove, my teammates on the back of the TAV were firing their launchers and light machine guns at the miniboss the entire time.

Don’t get too close or you’ll regret it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It didn’t take too long, but finally, the Bullfrog exploded and dropped the item for our mission—the weapon case. If you thought the action was over, think again.

Exfil with the weapon case in the same deployment

Once you pick up the case, the second part of your mission begins. You must exfil alive with the weapon case to complete your quest, but keep in mind the moment you pick up the case, every player on Vondel is alerted to your location.

As the weapon case is a highly desirable item, teams of up to six will begin moving towards you at high speed hoping to kill you and steal the case. The moment you secure the case, get back in your vehicle and gun it straight for an exfil.

If you’re in a group with friends and you all are trying to complete the mission, as long as a player in your party has the weapon case when you exfil, you’ll all achieve success. However, should you die and fail to exfil the case in the same deployment, you’ll have to start all over again from step one.

