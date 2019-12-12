Dallas Empire finalizes its Call of Duty League squad with Tisch

The Dallas Empire has completed its roster for the inaugural year of the Call of Duty League by signing Paul “Tisch” Tischler as its final substitute, the organization announced today.

Tisch has been deeply involved with the amateur and professional Call of Duty scene since 2013, according to the Dallas Empire. Most recently, he appeared in the 2019 Call of Duty World League Championship for Black Ops 4 in August and earned a top-24 placing with Aspire Esports.

Dallas Empire on Twitter The Empire grows. Welcome @tisch47, it’s time to get to work. Press release: https://t.co/edsHdTlVQy *Pending League Approval

With the New Jersey native’s professional experience, the squad will look to use his knowledge to make sure the Empire is a top team in the league.

The Empire’s starting lineup features James “Clayster” Eubanks, Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro, Cuyler “Huke” Garland, Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal, and Ian “Crimsix” Porter. European veteran Thomas “Tommey” Trewren is also a substitute for Dallas.

The Dallas Empire falls under Team Envy’s umbrella along with the Dallas Fuel, a team in the Overwatch League.

The Call of Duty League will kick off on Jan. 24, 2020 when the Minnesota Røkkr host the other 11 teams in an opening weekend event.