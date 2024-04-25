MW3 Season 3 Reloaded early patch notes: BAL-27, new maps and modes, and more

It’s once again time to reload and re-queue into some Modern Warfare 3 for the Season Three Reloaded update.

A new weapon is just the beginning for Season Three Reloaded in MW3 multiplayer, which also adds new maps, new modes, new playlists, and new weekly challenges and events for players to grind through in the lead-up to another new season at the end of May.

Here’s all of the new content and changes coming in MW3’s Season Three Reloaded.

MW3 Season 3 Reloaded patch notes

It’s time to head back for some new fun in MW3 for its midseason update in season three, including new maps to fight on, new modes to play on them, and a new gun that’s also a classic.

Weapon balancing and bug fixes

A new update means new weapon balancing and fixes for existing bugs. Check back here for more information on what’s going to change within the meta when the patch is live on May 1.

New weapon

A throwback to the future. Image via Activision

The BAL-27 was dominant in CoD: Advanced Warfare way back in 2014. Ten years later, it’s back and will likely find its way into loadouts across all modes. Once unlocked after several challenges, get ready to upgrade it and equip it with the best attachments possible.

Two new maps

MW3’s massive collection of maps grows again. Image via Activision

There are two new six-vs-six maps included in the Season Three Reloaded update. Grime is based in London’s filthy, grimy docks, while Checkpoint is a repurposed POI from Rebirth Island. Both maps are described as medium-sized and built for classic six-vs-six gameplay.

New modes

Look out below. Image via Activision

One mode for fun and one mode for sweating it out.

Minefield sounds like a ton of fun. The variant mode makes everything explosive as eliminated operators will drop a proximity mine upon death, plus it can’t be picked up, and it will also be lethal to teammates. Bring your flak jacket and get ready for mayhem.

Escort, meanwhile, is a returning mode where teams take turns escorting a vehicle from one end of the map to the other while the other defends and must prevent objectives from being reached.

New playlists: Arcade and Vortex

The Ray Gun mode, Vortex, returns in a playlist at the launch of Season Three Reloaded, along with a new playlist called Arcade. In Arcade, a variety of maps and modes includes powerups and weapon pickups for a classic arcade-like multiplayer experience.

Powerups include unlimited ammo or unlimited grenades, while weapon pickups will have special perks like explosive projectiles, a Battle Rage effect, and more.

New Field Upgrade and tactical

Take aim. Image via Activision

The new EMD Mine tactical will attach to walls and explode on proximity to a foe, which will mark them for all of your team on the minimap. The Enhanced Vision Goggles Field Upgrade, meanwhile, will offer enhanced target acquisition.

New COD Endowment event

Support the troops. Image via Activision

A new event benefiting the Call of Duty Endowment kicks off a week after Season Three Reloaded on May 8. More information about the event will be revealed leading up to its launch.

This article will be updated with more information once the update becomes available on May 1.

