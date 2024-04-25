Chasing down Alternate Ammo kills in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is a crucial challenge when trying to unlock some sweet cosmetics, but there may be an obstacle or two in the way.

No matter what anyone tells you, it’s OK to be alternative, or an alternate on your soccer team. I grew up listening to alternative music (I got bullied relentlessly) and I was an alternate choice on every sports team I ever played on (I sucked at everything), and look at me now. I am thriving as a CoD god in MW3.

But when it comes to MW3, just what is an Alternate Ammo kill, and why is it so confusing and difficult to achieve? What if I just want my challenges done so I can go back to touching grass? (Just kidding, we don’t do that here.)

Here’s everything you need to know about Alternate Ammo kills in MW3, including what they are and an easy method on how to get them.

What are Alternate Ammo kills in MW3?

Alternate Ammo kills in MW3 are kills on enemy players while using a weapon with an Ammunition attachment. Basically, getting a kill with any Ammunition attachment will count as an Alternate Ammo kill.

Alternate Ammo attachments include 9mm Armor Piercing, 9mm High Velocity, 9mm High Grain Rounds, etc. for your weapon of choice. Just equip an attachment in the Ammunition slot and you’ll be good to go.

How to get Alternate Ammo kills in MW3

Shoot the bad guys. Image via Activision

To get Alternate Ammo Kills in MW3, equip an Ammunition attachment on your weapon of choice and then use it to get kills on enemy players in multiplayer matches.

Completing challenges for Alternate Ammo operator kills will not work on AI or bot enemies in modes like Invasion. This needs to be done against human enemies in multiplayer modes, so we recommend using the Small Map Moshpit playlist to get the kills quickly since the maps are smaller, there are more gunfights, and no bot enemies to worry about.

