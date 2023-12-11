Best WSP-9 loadout in Warzone season one

Everyone has been looking at the wrong WSP SMG.

All eyes are on the WSP Stinger for being Warzone’s best short-range meta option, but community members need to stop sleeping on the WSP-9.

Sledgehammer Games acknowledged SMGs needed a buff and responded, according to the season one update. The Striker, Striker 9, and WSP Swarm all received movement buffs to make each SMG dominate ARs in close-range engagements.

All three SMGs shot up in the popularity rankings, joining the Rival-9 in conversations at the top. But one close-range meta pick quietly outclasses every other MW3 option and didn’t even need a buff to reach those heights.

According to stats from Warzone content creator JGOD, the WSP-9 leads all MW3 SMGs with a 600-millisecond time-to-kill speed in close-range engagements. And here’s the best Warzone loadout for the WSP-9 right now.

Best WSP-9 loadout in MW3 Warzone

Have you tried out this SMG yet? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Everyone loves the WSP Swarm, but the Swarm suffers from a hard-to-control recoil pattern, which is unforgiving if you miss any shots up close. Meanwhile, the WSP-9 barely moves at all while firing and shreds through enemies within 10 meters, and can even hang in gunfights out to 20 meters.

Best WSP-9 attachments in MW3 Warzone

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Barrel: HISS Short Light Barrel

HISS Short Light Barrel Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The Shadowstrike Suppressor only offers a little on paper, but the attachment keeps your operator off the mini-map while firing and has no cons. Meanwhile, the HISS Short Light Barrel improves ADS, sprint-to-fire, and sprint speeds, making it difficult for enemies to keep up with your speed in close-range engagements.

Along the same line of thinking, the VLK LZR 7MW laser and XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop improve ADS sprint-to-fire speeds and movement speeds. The WSP-9 already has an incredibly reliable recoil pattern, so players shouldn’t worry too much about losing accuracy with these attachments.

Lastly, the 40 Round Mag will be helpful when dealing with more than one enemy. Players can also use a 50 Round Mag if they want, but that attachment comes with a harsher movement penalty, so choose depending on the squad size.

Best WSP-9 perks and equipment in MW3 Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Secondary weapon: BAS-B or DG-56

BAS-B or DG-56 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Time is crucial in Warzone, and everything can change in an instant. To make sure no moment is wasted, we recommend using Double Time to increase your Tac Sprint duration rate and reduce its refresh rate. Then, we opted to go with Sleight of Hand, which speeds up the reload process.

Next up, Tempered is one of the best perks in Warzone as it allows you to get full armor with two plates instead of three. Lastly, High Alert will be a lifesaver as the perk alerts your operator when an enemy sees you.

As for equipment items, frag grenades are great for flushing an enemy out from behind an object, while smoke grenades make it easier to rotate or revive a teammate. We recommend using a long-range meta weapon to pair with the WSP-9, such as the BAS-B or the DG-56.