All challenges and rewards in Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe MW3 event

A new animated weapon camo is up for grabs in this two week-long event.
Published: Apr 24, 2024 12:54 pm

Another new limited-time event just dropped in Modern Warfare 3, and there’s a sick animated weapon camo at the end of it for those who unlock all the rewards.

These free events in MW3 have been one of the best additions to the game this year, allowing players to unlock awesome, free stuff like animated camos by just playing the game. This event is no different, and the Binary Morality animated weapon camo may be one of the coolest ones yet.

The Vortex game mode is back as part of the event, but it doesn’t matter what mode you play: The new camo can be yours, along with 11 other free rewards to unlock throughout the event’s two-week duration.

Here’s everything you can earn and what it takes to get them in the MW3 Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe event.

All challenges and rewards in MW3 Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe

MW3 Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe event page
A bunch of hi-tech stuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 12 total rewards in MW3 Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe and all of them are unlocked simply by gaining XP. XP can be earned in MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, or Warzone, so play whichever modes you like best while earning XP to get them all.

Here are all of the rewards along with their XP requirements:

  • “Loadout” weapon sticker (9,500 XP)
  • Double weapon XP token (21,500 XP)
  • “Point and Click” large decal (36,550 XP)
  • Double battle pass XP token (55,600 XP)
  • “Pop-Up, Pop-Off” emblem (79,500 XP)
  • “Going Viral” large decal (109,700 XP)
  • “Got Hacked” calling card (147,700 XP)
  • Battle pass tier skip (195,600 XP)
  • “Block Fly” charm (255,950 XP)
  • “Sneakin’ In” weapon sticker (332,000 XP)
  • “Error Code” calling card (427,800 XP)
  • “Binary Morality” animated camo (548,500 XP)

For a big-time XP boost, you can purchase the Horsemen: Vi.Rus Ultra Skin Tracer Pack from the CoD Store for 2,400 CoD Points for a whopping 5,000 extra bonus XP per match when you equip its “Bacillus” operator skin for Ghost.

How to get the Binary Morality animated camo in MW3

MW3 Binary Morality camo
An awesome new camo to grind for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The ultimate reward in Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe is a new animated camo. The Binary Morality camo glows in an awesome red pattern and can be unlocked as the final award for 548,500 XP.

Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe runs from April 24 to May 8, so make sure to play it while you can before the camo is gone for good.

