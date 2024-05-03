Nadeshot, FaZe Banks set to square off in sniper one-vs-one for ultimate CoD throwback

Kendrick Lamar and Drake, take a back seat. The new hot feud on the block is about as old as esports: Call of Duty veterans Nadeshot vs. FaZe Banks are going back and forth on Twitter/X, and it’s fantastic.

It began when a challenge was thrown out by Nade. Rust, one-vs-one, Intervention sniper rifle only, first to 20 kills. Banks accepted, and when news spread and everyone was calling for an easy Nadeshot W, Banks took exception.

“The disrespect in the replies is crazy,” Banks said. “Y’all really forgot the SLB days? I got 100 days of my sad pathetic fucking life spent sitting in a chair on Rust with the radar on. If you can bet on this, put your fucking life’s savings on the kid. This a money glitch.”

Nadeshot responded in kind with a video as he ate a drumstick ice cream cone saying, “brother, there’s no way you’re winning this fucking thing unless we do some match fixing or something, and if you want to, I’m down. [My daughter] Gracie needs a trust fund. You just let me know when and where.”

It continued with Nadeshot upping the ante by posting a genuinely amazing clip of him quickscoping a random enemy on Rebirth Island in Warzone, warning Banks that he was getting warmed up. He then stoked the flames more by posting an old commentary of Banks’, commentating over someone else’s gameplay and also shouting out Nadeshot.

“I deadass was thinking to myself, ‘I legit don’t think I’ve ever seen a video of Ricky sniping in my life’,” Nadeshot said. “So I searched on YouTube and clicked the first video. Heard this shit and couldn’t believe it. It’s crazy, I still haven’t ever seen a video of Banks sniping.”

Banks was forced to respond, and the war of words escalated further.

“I haven’t touched CoD in years,” Banks replied. “I’m about to roll off the couch and take your cheeks. I’ve tried to call you the last two days and set this up. Answer the phone. You have the odds, you have the experience, you have everything to lose. And we both know I take games off you. Which is why you’re shook, not answering my phone calls, watching film, tweeting. Call me back Matt, let’s set this up for the culture.”

So, when will Twitter fingers turn to trigger fingers (in-game)? Many CoD fans likely hope soon, because this feud has been hilarious to witness. Now it’s time for both of them to put their money (or crypto) where their mouths are.

