Call of Duty has just fully revealed its big preview for the next Modern Warfare 3 season, season four. The next season is full of new content and features for both core multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies players.

There’s a lot to look forward to, including some gorgeous Gundam crossover cosmetics, so let’s dive into the highlights of Call of Duty: MW3 season four, which is set to go live on May 29.

MW3 season four road map

A lot of new features. Image via Activision

New core multiplayer maps and modes

Tokyo and Paris will hit the MW3 servers on day one of season four, while Incline arrives later during the season, most likely around the mid-season update.

Tokyo’s bright lights. Image via Activision

Tokyo is listed as a medium-sized night-time map lit up by neon lights and signage. Aside from the Hotel and Manage “power positions,” Tokyo primarily stays on the ground level, and is divided into one primary lane and one secondary one.

Paris is also medium-sized but is dominated by two main buildings: the Police Station and the Gallery.

Incline is medium-sized with several different elevated angles to take advantage of.

At launch, season four will add Demolition (Search and Destroy with respawns), Hyper Cranked (super-powered Team Deathmatch), and Havoc (Team Deathmatch with changing modifiers). A Headshots Only mode will launch mid-season.

Buy Back Solos returns and several new features arrive in Warzone

Buy Back Solos disables the Gulag and lets players redeploy multiple times as long as they have the cash.

For normal Warzone playlists, the Urzikstan Bunkers and several Gulag variants will also be added. New Warzone-only rewards will be added, plus a new Specialist Perk suitcase can be acquired. Loot Hot Zones will also appear on the map, offering higher-tier loot if you can survive the battles there.

Four new weapons

As beautiful as the day I lost you. Image via Activision

Four new weapons will be useable across core multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies.

Superi 46 SMG : “Pistol-caliber carbine” with impressive stopping power despite a lightweight frame, superior at close range. Unlocked from the battle pass.

: “Pistol-caliber carbine” with impressive stopping power despite a lightweight frame, superior at close range. Unlocked from the battle pass. Kar98k marksman rifle : Iconic marksman rifle that’s a modernized version of the WW2 classic. High damage. Unlocked through the battle pass.

: Iconic marksman rifle that’s a modernized version of the WW2 classic. High damage. Unlocked through the battle pass. Reclaimer 18 shotgun : Heavy hitting 12 gauge shotgun from Black Ops Cold War. Unlocks during mid-season.

: Heavy hitting 12 gauge shotgun from Black Ops Cold War. Unlocks during mid-season. Sledgehammer melee: Big hammer. Unlocks during mid-season.

For the full list of season four changes, check out the full notes on the Call of Duty blog page.

