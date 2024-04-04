In video game FPS history, some weapons just shine above the rest for their legendary reputation and the memories involved with them.

When it comes to Call of Duty and many others, the Kar98k is one of those guns. The classic marksman rifle began its entry in the series during the World War II era, but it truly made its mark on Warzone for years. This favorite has since been taken away from gamers’ arsenals everywhere and players are longing for the fun days of old.

Thankfully, your wishes and hopes may soon be answered. Here’s all of the information we currently have on the Kar98k’s potential return to Warzone, and even Modern Warfare 3, in 2024 or beyond.

What is the Kar98k in Warzone?

A thing of beauty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Kar98k is a marksman rifle often used for long-range combat as a sniper rifle, and a legendary weapon in the history of Warzone battle royale. Its full name is the “Karabiner 98 kurz,” and was the standard service rifle for the Germans after its creation in 1934.

Throughout the first few years of Warzone, the Kar98k was a favorite for sniping among many players. It was first seen in an iteration from Modern Warfare 2019, and also had a second World War II variant when Call of Duty: Vanguard released.

Warzone players look back fondly on it, but will we see it again?

Is the Kar98k coming back to Warzone?

References to the Kar98k were found in Modern Warfare 3’s game files as a potential upcoming weapon after the season three update on April 3, according to CoD leaker BobNetworkUK. So as of now, the Kar98k’s return is a rumor with some evidence behind it, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

When is the Kar98k coming back to Warzone?

It’s unknown if the Kar98k will return to Warzone, let alone if it will. But the most likely release date for the popular rifle’s return would be as a weapon in a season pass during a future content season in MW3.

This means the Kar98k could return some time in season four, five, or six, considering that it’s been found in MW3’s files. It’s possible that it could be a future Warzone addition as part of Treyarch’s next game, rumored to be called Black Ops Gulf War, but it is all conjecture at this point in time.

This article will be updated whenever official information about the Kar98k is released.

